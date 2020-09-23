Public Safety Briefs: GBI investigating use of force; Cheetah Lounge shooting; suspects sought in assault

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the use of force by an Atlanta Police Officer on Sept. 21 where a 911 call about a domestic dispute ended with a male suspect shot and killed by an officer. The incident occurred around 7:35 p.m. when officers were called to Casanova Street in Southeast Atlanta. A female caller said she had been in a physical altercation with her husband. Officers arrived on scene and located the couple inside a vehicle. The female exited the vehicle and officers began speaking with the male. Officers determined the male was armed with a handgun and they attempted to talk him into putting the gun down. Officers also requested crisis negotiators to the scene. However, before their arrival, the male began advancing toward an officer while holding the gun. The officer fired her weapon, striking the male one time. Officers rendered aid to the male until EMS arrived on scene. The male was transported to Grady Hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

APD has identified Michael Leslie, 30, as one of the persons responsible for the shooting that occurred at the Cheetah Lounge in Midtown on in the early morning hours of Sept. 6. Leslie was arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department on Sept. 17 and is in the process of being extradited to Atlanta to face charges for aggravated assault and felony damage to property. APD officers working off-duty hears gunshots coming from the Cheetah and discovered 27 shell casings, two bullet fragments, and two live rounds at the entrance to the strip club’s parking lot. Several vehicles and a window across the street from the scene were damaged. APD is still trying to identify others who were involved in the shooting.

Detectives with the Atlanta Police Department are seeking assistance locating suspects wanted for a Sept. 11 aggravated assault. The suspects can be seen in the photos at right. The incident occurred around 11:08 p.m. when officers responded to an aggravated assault at 66 5th Street. Upon arrival, officers met with several witnesses who stated they observed three male suspects shooting at two males. The suspects and victims were no longer on scene. Preliminary investigation indicates there was a possible dispute between the suspects and victims. The suspects exited their vehicle and began to approach the victims who were also on foot. One of the suspects was armed with what appeared to be a rifle and began shooting at the victims. The victims fled on foot. During the incident, a nearby business sustained damage from the gunfire, but It is unknown if any of the victims were struck. There were no other injuries reported. Call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477 if you have information.