Police seek help identifying hit and run vehicle that left bicyclist in critical condition

Atlanta Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a hit and run vehicle that critically injured a bicyclist.

At around 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 30, Raunderio Adams, 29, was riding a bicycle at Northside Drive at John Street when he was struck by a white SUV that then fled the scene. Adams was seriously injured in the crash and remains in critical condition at this time.

Witnesses described the hit and run vehicle as a white SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee or Dodge Durango, with a Tennessee license plate. Anyone with information concerning the vehicle or its driver is encouraged to contact the Atlanta Police Hit and Run Unit at (404) 546-5463 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477 or www.StopCrimeATL.com. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Collin Kelley

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for our emails

Enter your email and stay on top of local news!