Police seek help identifying hit and run vehicle that left bicyclist in critical condition

Atlanta Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a hit and run vehicle that critically injured a bicyclist.

At around 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 30, Raunderio Adams, 29, was riding a bicycle at Northside Drive at John Street when he was struck by a white SUV that then fled the scene. Adams was seriously injured in the crash and remains in critical condition at this time.

Witnesses described the hit and run vehicle as a white SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee or Dodge Durango, with a Tennessee license plate. Anyone with information concerning the vehicle or its driver is encouraged to contact the Atlanta Police Hit and Run Unit at (404) 546-5463 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477 or www.StopCrimeATL.com. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.