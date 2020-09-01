Plaza Theatre announces reopening with thriller ‘Tenet’ on Sept. 3.

The historic Plaza Theatre in Poncey-Highland will reopen its main cinema on Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. to show Christopher Nolan’s new thriller “Tenet” in 70mm.

This will be the first indoor screening at the Plaza since the COVID-19 pandemic closed the cinema in March. There will only be 50 tickets sold per screening to maintain social distancing and concession goodies will be delivered to your seat. All tickets must be purchased online.

After the Thursday screening, the film will be shown twice daily at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The cinema will be cleaned and sanitized after each show.

The Plaza will also continue its popular weekend drive-in movie series, which is held in the parking lot behind the theatre and in partnership with Dad’s Garage Improv Theatre in their parking lot. Upcoming drive-in shows include “42,” “Mama Mia” and “Jackie Brown.”

For tickets to “Tenet” and the drive-in, visit plazaatlanta.com.