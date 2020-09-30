Office and retail planned for Westside Paper development in West Midtown

Third & Urban and FCP have broken ground on Westside Paper, a 15.2-acre former industrial site that will be transformed into office and retail space along the Atlanta BeltLine’s Westside Trail.

The 245,200-square-foot renovation of 950 West Marietta Street is a mix of new construction and existing space, including a three-story addition with sweeping skyline views of the city. The site was originally home to the Atlanta Paper Company and also used to create packaging for Coca-Cola.

The mixed-use project will have 210,000 square feet of creative office space including 67,000 square feet of new construction; 32,500 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space and more than 10,000 square feet of outdoor space wired for connectivity that can serve as alternate office and meeting space.

“We are excited to partner with FCP as we continue to transform the modern office market model through adaptive reuse,” said Third & Urban’s Chris Faussemagne in a press release. “Our vision for Westside Paper emphasizes health and wellness, with direct access to flexible, large format offices and retail with touchless entry, all connected by wide, open breezeways and outdoor gathering spaces.”

“FCP is excited to be working again with Third & Urban on another adaptive reuse project that will transform its existing site into a vibrant destination and workplace,” said FCP Vice President, Liz Koteles. “Westside Paper is already attracting interest from large corporate tenants seeking a modern light-filled environment that complements employees’ desire to be a part of a uniquely activated, outdoor-centric campus inspiring collaboration and creativity. Westside Paper will be a crowning touch to this corner of West Midtown.”

Third & Urban and FCP acquired the historic warehouse and surrounding property late last year, working with Atlanta Beltline Inc. to ensure right-of-way connection. The agreement creates the closest connection between the commercial and residential heart of West Midtown and the northwest Beltline corridor, including the Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry, the largest park in Atlanta.

The property is being designed by Perkins & Will, while Gay Construction Company is the general contractor. Aileen Almassy, Will Porter and Porter Henritze of Cushman & Wakefield represent the office leasing. Initial occupancy is planned for October 2021.