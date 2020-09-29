News Briefs: Street racing crackdown continues; ABC hires development manager; Operation Clean Sweep



The Atlanta Police Department continues its crackdown on illegal street racing and released new details on its weekend enforcement activity. For the weekend of Sept. 25-27, officers made 43 traffic stops, issues 93 citations, and impounded two vehicles. APD continues to encourage residents to call 911 if they witness street racing.

Advocacy organization Atlanta Bicycle Coalition has named Rachel Stanley as senior development manager. Stanley will be responsible for developing and overseeing the

coalition’s fundraising goals. Funding for this transformative position is provided by Power to Grow, a multi-year investment in fundraising leadership from Mailchimp. Prior to joining ABC, Stanley served as grants manager of the Latin American Association where she wrote, managed and stewarded five- and six-figure grants from foundations, government agencies and corporations to support a range of initiatives,

including social service and youth mentoring programs.

The city has launched phase two of Fix-It Atlanta with Operation Clean Sweep, an effort to heighten clean-up and beautification across the city. The City’s Department of Public Works, Department of Parks and Recreation, Department of Transportation and ATL311 have combined their resources to clean up illegal dump sites and street litter, maintain right-of-way areas, remove illegal signs, remove animal carcasses, and improve residential and bulk trash pick-up. Atlanta residents and businesses are encouraged to report issues and request services by dialing 311 or (404) 546-0311; visit FixITATL.com; download the ATL311 mobile app in Google Play or the App Store; or follow us on social at media @ATL311.