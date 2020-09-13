News Briefs: Parking deck collapse; Quarry Yards sold; city tennis centers controversy

An under construction parking deck in Midtown collapsed two days in a row trapping construction workers in both incidents. The 16-story deck, being constructed for Emory Hospital at 530 West Peachtree St., first collapsed on Friday and injured five workers, briefly trapping one. The worker suffered leg injuries and was transported to Grady Hospital. According to tweets posted by the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, workers were trying to shore up the collapse on Saturday when there was a second collapse. Another worker was trapped and injured after a beam pancaked down multiple floors, according to the tweets.

The AJC reports that buyers affiliated with Microsoft have purchased the 70-acre Quarry Yards site on the Westside. Located near Westside Park, the massive new greenspace and city reservoir adjacent to the Atlanta BeltLine, Quarry Yards was slated to be a high-end mixed-use development. Concerns about affordable housing and gentrification on the Westside caused the Atlanta City Council to issue a building and rezoning moratorium on property around Westside Park in early March. Originally conceived by former Atlanta Braves first baseman-turned developer Max Teixeira, who told the AJC he sold the property on Sept. 1. Sources said the new buyers planned affordable housing and office space on the site.

The future of Atlanta’s city tennis centers is a mystery following the City Council’s rejection of a proposed management change that was especially opposed by players at Buckhead’s Bitsy Grant and Chastain Park locations. The Sept. 8 council vote to essentially kill a recommended contract for the city’s five tennis centers was the latest chapter in a year-long saga pitting longtime operator Universal Tennis Management against newcomer Agape Tennis Academy, both of whom are blasting the process and each other. The city is managing the tennis centers itself for now and it is unclear if or when it will reopen a bidding process for an outside contractor. Decatur-based Agape was recommended to get the contract by the city Department of Procurement over Marietta-based UTM, which had run the centers for over a decade until being required to pull out in August during the bidding process. UTM — known to many under its operational name Universal Tennis Academy — was widely supported by Buckhead residents with yard signs and social media campaigning, some of it stirred by UTM itself. Read more at our sister publication, Reporter Newspapers.