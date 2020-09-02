News Briefs: MARTA to resume fares; Cheesecake Factory demolition; Midtown Medical on Ponce

MARTA has announced it will resume fare collection and front-boarding of its bus fleet beginning Sept. 7. The transit system stopped collecting fares back in March and moved boarding to its rear door in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, MARTA invested $250,000 in bus safety features including polycarbonate shields around bus operator cabs, antimicrobial air filters that clean the air onboard, and mask dispensers. To assist with the boarding process, customers should have fare ready and enter the bus through the front doors and exit through the rear doors. Customers requiring the accessibility ramp should continue entering and exiting through the front door. Masks will be required to ride the bus.

The long-vacant Cheesecake Factory restaurant building on Peachtree Road in Buckhead Village may be demolished following recommendations by the Development Review Committee of the Special Public Interest District 9 zoning area. During a Sept. 2 virtual meeting, the DRC recommended the building be demolished to the slab, the patio removed, and a fence and landscaping be installed until property owner Peter Blum decides to sell or redevelop the site at 3024 Peachtree. Read more at Reporter Newspapers.

JLL has been selected to lease Midtown Medical on Ponce, a 150,000-square-foot, mixed-use, medical office building (MOB) under construction at 272 Ponce de Leon Ave. Featuring seven floors and 80,000 square feet of Class-A office space, the top five floors of Midtown Medical on Ponce will consist of customizable, 16,000-square-foot floorplates that can accommodate a variety of services and modalities. The MOB’s top floor will be designed for surgical procedures. Additionally, the mixed-use development will feature street-level retail and a spacious ground-floor atrium including a cafe area. The building is expected to completed in 2023. For more information, visit midtownmedicalatl.com.