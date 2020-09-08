News Briefs: Man shot in face; Fulton polling site changes; Mailchimp leaving PCM

A man who was shot in the face at a Buckhead gas station Sept. 8 may have been a bystander to a dispute that turned violent, according to the Atlanta Police Department. According to APD, the incident apparently began with a dispute between two unidentified males around 2:50 a.m. at the BP gas station at 2193 Peachtree Road. One of the males opened fire with a gun, wounding the victim in the cheek and hitting several vehicles with gunfire. “At this time, it appears the victim was not part of the altercation,” according to APD spokesperson Sgt. Jarius Daugherty. The victim had been taken to a hospital by a private vehicle before officers arrived on the scene, according to APD. His condition was reported as “serious” at the time, according to Daugherty. According to our sister publications Reporter Newspapers, the shooting comes amid a wave of gunfire incidents this year that has neighborhood activists and authorities considering such tactics as a crackdown on nighttime gathering spots, a special court to handle gun cases and a gun buy-back program.

Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections has announced changes to several polling places that will be in effect for the General Election on Nov. 3. These changes will increase the total number of polling places and reduce the number of voters assigned to any given polling location, according to the election’s office. The changes can be viewed at fultoncountyga.gov/services/voting-and-elections.

What Now Atlanta reports that Mailchimp will leave Ponce City Market and move just up the BeltLine to New City Properties big mixed-used development on the former Georgia Power property site at 760 Ralph McGill Blvd. in Old Fourth Ward. Mailchimp will occupy 300,000 square feet in the still-be-be-named project, which will sit on 12 acres.