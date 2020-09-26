News Briefs: Deadly shooting at Greyhound station; transit plan meetings; MARTA partners with Nextdoor

A man was shot and killed during an argument outside the Greyhound bus station in Downtown on Saturday morning. According to a report from the Atlanta Police Department, officers patrolling the area heard gunshots around 9:30 a.m. The name of the victim and a description of the suspect have not been released yet.

Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority is accepting public comments about the regional transit plan and projects within it through Oct. 19 and is holding a series of virtual meetings in October. For more information, see atltransit.ga.gov/districtdownloads.

MARTA is partnering with social media site Nextdoor to communicate important information directly with residents including construction updates, major service issues, activities and events.