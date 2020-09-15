Kemp extends COVID-19 social distancing rules through Sept. 30

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the state pandemic safety rules through Sept. 30.

The order, signed Sept. 15, extends such provisions as requiring social distancing; banning gatherings of more than 50 people unless there is six feet between each person; various specific rules for restaurants, salons and other businesses; mandatory requiring sheltering in place for those in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile.

The order continues to allow local governments to mandate mask-wearing when COVID-19 cases are at a threshold of 100 per 100,000 people over a 14-day period.

The order also allows some types of visitation to long-term care facilities and clarifies the ability of authorities to inspect such facilities.

To read the full text of the order on the Governor’s Office website, click here.

A separate order giving Kemp emergency powers to respond to the pandemic currently runs until Oct. 10.

John Ruch

