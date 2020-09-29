Horizon Theatre, City Winery, and The Fox announce upcoming virtual and live performances

More of Atlanta’s theatre and music venues are announcing virtual and live performances for the fall.



Horizon Theatre Company

The Little Five Points-based theatre company will present a virtual production of Tony Award-winning playwright Itamar Moses’ play, “Completeness,” Oct. 2-3 as part of its ongoing Horizon at Home programming. Tickets are free, but there is a suggested donation of $10. In “Completeness,” Elliot, a computer scientist, and Molly, a molecular biologist, are struggling with the realities of romance. When love is the answer, how do these two intellectuals manage to figure out the equation in the first place? For more details, visit horizontheatre.com.

City Winery

The Ponce City Market venue is returning to live concerts on Oct. 10 with two solo shows by The Mavericks frontman Raul Malo. Upcoming are Ken Ford, who will perform four shows over Oct. 17-18, and Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys with two shows on Nov. 1. The concerts will offer limited seating to maintain social distancing. The concerts will also be available for live streaming. For tickets and more details, visit citywinery.com/atlanta.

The Fox Theatre

The Fox has announced it is one of a select group of nonprofit arts organizations participating in a three-part virtual concert series, “Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway” featuring two-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone on Oct. 24, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti on Nov. 14, and critically acclaimed actress and singer Vanessa Williams on Dec. 5. Subscription packages ($75) and single tickets ($30) are available at foxtheatre.org and include access to each livestream performance, plus an additional 72 hours of on-demand viewing of a video recording of the livestream, available beginning one hour after each live broadcast ends. Proceeds from ticket sales will support the Fox Theatre.