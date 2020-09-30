Franklin and Hall headed to Dec. 1 runoff for 5th Congressional seat

Robert Franklin and Kwanza Hall are headed to a Dec. 1 runoff election for the right to serve roughly one month in the 5th Congressional District seat.

Franklin and Hall were the top vote-getters — each with about 29% of the vote — among seven candidates in a Sept. 29 special election to choose a temporary replacement for the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis. Franklin is a former Morehouse College president and Hall is a former Atlanta City Council member; both are Democrats. The district includes southern sections of Brookhaven and Buckhead.

Lewis, a Civil Rights icon, died July 17 in the midst of a re-election campaign. The Dec. 1 special runoff election will choose a candidate to fill his unexpired term — a brief period that will end in January.

In the Nov. 3 general election, voters will choose among different candidates to serve a full two-year term. The candidates running on the Nov. 3 ballot for the full term are Republican Angela Stanton-King and Democrat Nikema Williams.

John Ruch

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for our emails

Enter your email and stay on top of local news!