Franklin and Hall headed to Dec. 1 runoff for 5th Congressional seat

Robert Franklin and Kwanza Hall are headed to a Dec. 1 runoff election for the right to serve roughly one month in the 5th Congressional District seat.

Franklin and Hall were the top vote-getters — each with about 29% of the vote — among seven candidates in a Sept. 29 special election to choose a temporary replacement for the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis. Franklin is a former Morehouse College president and Hall is a former Atlanta City Council member; both are Democrats. The district includes southern sections of Brookhaven and Buckhead.

Lewis, a Civil Rights icon, died July 17 in the midst of a re-election campaign. The Dec. 1 special runoff election will choose a candidate to fill his unexpired term — a brief period that will end in January.

In the Nov. 3 general election, voters will choose among different candidates to serve a full two-year term. The candidates running on the Nov. 3 ballot for the full term are Republican Angela Stanton-King and Democrat Nikema Williams.