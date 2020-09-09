Flux Projects, Core Dance team up for virtual art series in Decatur

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, public art organization Flux Projects recently launched its Virtual Arts Series, featuring works by Atlanta-based artists from a variety of disciplines and created especially for the virtual realm.

In partnership with Decatur’s Core Dance, the Virtual Arts Series is being projected onto the studio’s windows at 133 Sycamore St. every weekend at 7 p.m. through the end of September.

“At the moment, our shared public space is the virtual realm,” said Anne Dennington, executive director of Flux Projects. “While the realm has shifted, art is no less able to nurture our souls and lift our spirits.”

The virtual exhibition feature the following artists and projects:

Micah and Whitney Stansell, “Over the Bent World”

Okorie “OkCello” Johnson, “Stir Crazy”

Anne Corbitt, “Time I Had Some Time Alone”

MEPTIK, “Rhythm of a Virus”

Komansé Dance Theater, “rev•er•ie”

Sara Santamaria, “Shifting Boundaries”

Kirstin Mitchell, “Wildin”

William Downs, “Exploring a New Adventure”