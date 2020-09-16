Colony Square’s forthcoming food hall gets new operator and name – Politan Row

The forthcoming food hall at Colony Square in Midtown has a new operator and name – Politan Row.

According to a press release from North American Properties (NAP), which is completing a $400 million transformation of the 50-year-old mixed use property, New Orlean-based Politan Group will operate the food hall as well as becoming its namesake.

Politan Group, which operates six food halls in Chicago, Miami, Houston, and New Orleans, said its planning 11 food and beverage concepts, a central bar, three event spaces, and a “secret bar” for Colony Square. Bell-Butler is designing the food hall space, which is set to debut in Spring 2021.

More than half of the square footage at Politan Row will be dedicated to outdoor dining. Interior space makes up approximately 20,000 square feet, while outdoor space encompasses 22,000 square feet. The food hall also features a “NanaWall” – an opening glass wall system – that will connect the food hall to outdoor spaces called The Plaza, The Patio and The Grove.

The Patio features a variety of covered seating and shuffleboards and fronts the stage and Plaza area. Separately, there will be an outdoor bar, which allows open carry of beverages throughout Colony Square. The Plaza will open to the public following the local nonprofit City of Refuge’s annual fundraising event on Oct. 8. NAP said it will activate The Plaza daily with community programming, such as comedy shows and live music. The Grove opened last year and has become a popular spot for alfresco dining.

In a nod to the new normal of social distancing, diners will be able to use technology to easily place orders and utilize contactless pick-up and drop-off options. The food hall will also be equipped with movable, flexible furniture to accommodate occupancy restrictions and create space between groups.

“The food hall model already complements the way people want to dine post-pandemic, with quick, counter-service, quality, cost-conscious food and flexible seating,” said Mark Toro, chairman of NAP Atlanta. “Our food hall will take these benefits even further by providing ample outdoor space and enhanced technology that creates a seamless dining experience for people who are coming out of social isolation and desperately craving community togetherness.”

Formerly called Main and Main, the food hall wast first announced in 2017 with Steve Palmer of Indigo Road Hospitality Group in charge. Palmer left the project (although he did open Sukoshi at Colony Square), which was then taken over by Texas-based group Oz Rey, which departed last fall.