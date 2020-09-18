Chattahoochee Food Works announces new tenants ahead of fall opening

Chattahoochee Food Works, the new food hall at The Works development on the Upper Westside, has announced new tenants.

Set to open later this fall, Chattahoochee Food Works will feature 31 vendors in a 22,000-square-foot space including a large outdoor patio. Curated by Robert Montwaid, creator of New York’s Gansevoort Market, and Emmy and James Beard Award-winning chef Andrew Zimmern, the food hall will be located at Selig Development’s mixed-use The Works at 1295 Chattahoochee Avenue.

The lineup for the food hall includes just announced include pizza and pasta concept Pomodoro Bella from Chefs James Semanisin and Byars Parham; savory and sweet creations from Orran Booher at a new outpost of Baker Dude; and a taste of Capetown from Allan Katzef at Baked Kitchen South African Street Food.

Previously announced tenants include Morelli’s Ice Cream; comfort Thai food from TydeTate Kitchen; Lebanese barebecue from Babakabab!; bubble tea from Unbelibubble Tea House; morning staples with a Southern twist from Graffiti Breakfast; and Mexican street food from Taqueria La Luz.

More vendors are set to be announced soon for the food hall, which will also feature chef demonstrations, intimate events, a test kitchen, and artisanal market shops.