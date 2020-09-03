Business Briefs: Nike Factory Store, AYA Medical Spa, Jamestown Invest, more

Colony Square in Midtown has launched a new workspace program called Flip the Switch designed for employers who are looking for move-in ready workspaces with short-term commitments. North American Properties (NAP) and office leasing team Cushman & Wakefield are co-creating the program. Space is available now and ranges from 3,000 to 20,000 square feet. Leases are based on licensing agreements with electronic execution, which reduce transaction costs and make the lease negotiation process more efficient. The licensing agreements are set for approximately 6-18 months. The spaces are also wired for the internet. For more information, contact Cushman & Wakefield Director Sonia Winfield at sonia.winfield@cushwake.com.

A 12,000-square-foot Nike Factory Store will open in Atlantic Station this fall. The store will carry a varied selection of Nike branded footwear, apparel and equipment. The majority of the products will be close-out or overrun products that will be sold at an affordable price

Crowdfunding platform StartEngine has announced a new collaboration with Jamestown, the real estate investment and management firm company behind the renovation of Ponce City Market. Jamestown Invest is an online direct-to-consumer investment vehicle that allows individuals the opportunity to invest in real estate for a minimum of $2,500. The fund focuses on the acquisition of value-add properties in urban locations with potential for repositioning or redevelopment. For more information, visit StartEngine.com.

SHARE Social Concepts, a new Atlanta-based marketing team specializing in real estate, design and lifestyle, has been created by Austin Northenor and Frances Chase. Despite the COVID-19 crisis, the new company has already added 10 new clients. For more information, visit sharesocialconcepts.com.

Design firm Cooper Carry today announced the promotion of Josh Daniel to Director of Landscape Architecture. The move coincides with the firm’s enhanced focus on outdoor design as the pandemic has illuminated the need for increased open-air environments that allow for healthier gatherings. In his new role, Daniel will lead business development, design and site planning as well as the growth of the Landscape Architecture Studio by recruiting top talent and developing new business relationships.

Atlantic Station has unveiled Concierge: At Your Service, the property’s new complimentary concierge program available for guests, residents and office tenants. The program offers an expanded list of services usually reserved for guests of high-end hotels, including wayfinding information, on-property dining reservations, dry cleaning services, food and beverage delivery, car wash and detailing services, grocery delivery, a Picnic in the Park and more. Find out more at atlanticstation.com.

Georgia Power recently provided a donation of $25,000 to the Families First, Inc.’s Family Recovery Fund to help mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and social injustice in the metro Atlanta area. Families First works to improve outcomes for children, youth, individuals and families at every stage of life by providing them with mental health support, coaching, early education, parenting skills, and supportive housing

AYA Medical Spa is officially open at Colony Square in Midtown offering skincare treatments including facials, laser hair removal, injectables, and a range of products. For more, visit ayaskincare.com.

CBRE has announced that Rooms To Go has signed a lease for 60,000 square feet for the relocation of its Atlanta headquarters to Perimeter Summit, which is also home to IBM, Cox Automotive, Northside Hospital and Verizon.