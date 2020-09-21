Atlanta Public Schools to host virtual town hall as it prepares to resume in-person learning

Atlanta Public Schools will hold a virtual town hall on Sept. 24 as it prepares to return to in-person instruction for students.

According to a media release, APS said students would return to classrooms “as soon as the public health data indicates it is safe.”

APS will hold the virtual town hall live on Facebook on Sept. 24 at 6 p.m., where Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring and other administrators will discuss the district’s phased approach, facilities preparations, instructional plans, and which students would return first when COVID-19 numbers trend down.

The link to the APS Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/AtlantaPublicSchools.

Fulton County Schools began a phased return on Sept. 8 and plans to have students back in classrooms full-time on Oct. 14.

City Schools of Decatur announced that it will begin phasing in students to classrooms beginning Oct. 12.

DeKalb County Schools announced a potential hybrid return to classrooms starting Oct. 5, but it will depend on the number of COVID-19 cases in the county.