Atlanta Police arrest 19 protesters after clash in Old Fourth Ward

Atlanta Police made 19 demonstrators on Friday night, Sept. 25, after protesters and officers clashed on Highland Avenue in Old Fourth Ward.

The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. when a group of demonstrators marching through Little Five Points and Inman Park crossed the Highland Avenue bridge over the Atlanta BeltLine.

Social media video and photos show officers making arrests at the intersection of Highland and Alaska avenues. Those who filmed the incident, like in the tweet embedded below, questioned what appeared to be heavy-handed tactics in arresting the demonstrators.

Craziest thing I’ve ever seen outside my house. Seemingly peaceful protest turned to chaos. Police were lined up waiting. When the protestors arrived, all hell broke loose. Calm(er) now. Humvees have left the scene. #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/wpLpGaqxSr — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) September 26, 2020

More protests are planned for Sept. 26, including a noon march from 180 Ted Turner Drive (the Atlanta Immigration Court) to the State Capitol, in the wake of the Breonna Taylor decision in Louisville, KY.