Atlanta Opera announces return to live performances in October

The Atlanta Opera will return to live performances in October in a large open-air tent on the Oglethorpe University campus in Brookhaven.

To adhere to COVID-19 safety precautions, Atlanta Opera is hosting the “Molly Blank Big Tent Series,” which will include six productions. The tent will be set up on the field at Oglethorpe’s Hermance Stadium, 4462 Peachtree Road.

The series will start with Ruggero Leoncavallo’s “Pagliacci” and Viktor Ullman’s “The Kaiser of Atlantis,” which will run from Oct. 22 to Nov. 14. There will be nine showings of each opera.

The tent has the capacity for 240 audience members and has no walls in order to promote air flow. Tickets and more information are here.

Tickets must be bought as “pods,” which can accommodate up to four people. Prices range from $149 to $399. The “pods” will be distanced from each other under the tent.

Face masks and temperature checks will be required. The opera asks parties to come together at a time that is on their ticket to limit the size of lines. If someone in the party fails the temperature check, the opera will reschedule that party’s ticket.