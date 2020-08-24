Zoom outage causes headache for Atlanta Public Schools on first day of virtual classes

Streaming video platform Zoom suffered a massive outage on Monday morning, which caused headaches for Atlanta Public Schools on its first day of virtual classes.

APS issued a statement to parents and students on its social media accounts: “Currently Zoom is experiencing an outage impacting the eastern United States. We are working to resolve the issue with Zoom and will provide an update when restored. Parents and students will hear from their local school regarding next steps and alternative ways for virtual learning.”

Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring said many teachers were able to switch to other platforms including Google Meet to interact with students.

APS students are learning from home for at least the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 academic year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

