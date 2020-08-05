Report: DA asks judge to revoke bond for ex-officer who shot Rayshard Brooks

Garrett Rolfe, indicted on felony murder charges in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, may have his bond revoked after the Fulton County District Attorney’s office learned the ex-Atlanta Police officer took went to Florida on vacation.

According to a report in the AJC, District Attorney Paul Howard has asked Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick to revoke Rolfe’s $500,000 bond and remand him to jail. Rolfe’s trip to Daytona Beach is a violation of his bond agreement, which includes wearing an ankle monitor.

Howard said the bond order clearly states that Rolfe is only allowed to leave his home for medical, legal, or work-related appointments.

The motion to revoke the bond comes the same day it was announced that Rolfe has filed a lawsuit to get his job back at APD.