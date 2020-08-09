Real Estate Briefs: Broadstone Upper Westside; Coldwell Banker Realty; Gary named top agent

Shirley Gary, owner and CEO of Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, has been named the Number One Real Estate Agent Worldwide within the Engel & Völkers Global Network, and Number Two Real Estate Agent Worldwide for net commissions for 2019. The awards recognize the company’s highest achievers across the globe. This is the fifth year in a row Gary has been honored internationally, ranking above more than 10,000 real estate professionals who represent the Engel & Völkers brand in over 30 countries.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Atlanta has changed its name to Coldwell Banker Realty in all of its local real estate offices. The change coincides with the transparent rebranding of the Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC logo, referred to as the Coldwell Banker North Star. It also aligns Coldwell Banker Realty in Atlanta with 700 company-owned Coldwell Banker offices across the nation.

Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty Agent Chase Mizell represented the seller in the $15-million sale of the home at 4110 Paces Ferry Road, best known as Tyler Perry’s former home. The gated estate, nearly 35,000 square feet, boasts seven bedrooms, nine full and six half bathrooms, and a 17-acre lot bordering the Chattahoochee River.

Alliance Residential has closed on the acquisition of 12 acres located at 2167 Bolton Drive NW for the development of Broadstone Upper Westside, a luxury apartment complex. Construction of Broadstone Upper Westside will begin this year and is set to welcome residents in Fall 2021. Designed by architect Dynamik Design, Broadstone Upper Westside will consist of 314 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments units with top-of-market features. Every apartment home will feature custom shaker-style cabinetry, decorative tile backsplashes, accent wood-shelving, high-end plumbing fixtures and furniture-style vanity cabinetry. Select units will have uninterrupted skyline views of Midtown, Downtown and Buckhead. For more, visit allresco.com.