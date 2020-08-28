Read the September issue online today!

Our September issue takes a closer look at the unprecedented steps public and private schools are taking to educate children and young adults during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Inside you’ll find a new interview with Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring, a feature on parents preparing for their kids to learn at home, a profile of a student who lost his summer internship and created a unique tutoring service, and more. There’s also features on the hot condo and townhome market, and how the Alliance Theatre and Atlanta Symphony plan to kick off a socially distanced fall arts season.

To read the September issue click the cover above.