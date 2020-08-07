Public Safety Briefs: Protest-related arrests; teen robs ‘water boys’; no bond in college roommate murder

The Atlanta Police Department announced in an Aug. 6 Facebook post that it has made new and previously unreported arrests in connection with looting, vandalism, and property damage during protests against racial injustice earlier in the summer. The post said that with the help of media video and photographs, and public video surveillance in the area, several suspects have been identified and arrested. On June 2, Michael Jermaine Blalock, 19, and Carlton Causey, 20, were arrested and charged with felony burglary for looting the Foot Locker store at Underground Atlanta. On June 15, the following individuals were arrested for burglary at the Nike Store at Lenox Square: Skylard Johnson, 30, Andnetta Jones, 20, Morenike Okuwobi, 22, Janie Ivory, 22, Victoria Williams, 39, Raeniesha Simpson, 29, and Joseth Jett, 21. On June 25, Dramerius Jeffries, 22, was arrested for his involvement in damaging multiple APD vehicles during the protests. On July 28, Jeffrey Blessings, 30, was arrested and charged with being involved in a riot, felony criminal damage to property, and felony interference with government property. On Aug. 3, Desai Billingsley, 22, was arrested and charged with felony burglary and felony interference with government property. APD said additional arrests and charges may be forthcoming.

A 15-year-old boy is accused of armed robbery of two children who were selling water on a Buckhead street last month. The July 12 robbery was reported in the area of the Whitley Hotel at 3434 Peachtree Road at the Lenox Road intersection. According to APD, the victims were boys aged 11 and 12. They were approached by three males, one of whom displayed a gun. “I don’t want to pop you, so give me your money,” the suspect told one victim, according to a police report, then punched the victim in the stomach. The other victim reported that the suspect asked for all of his money, then fled toward Lenox Square mall. According to APD, an officer later identified the suspect based on the victims’ description and robbery investigators obtained an arrest warrant on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The APD’s fugitive unit arrested the suspect on Aug. 4 and transported him to the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center in Atlanta.