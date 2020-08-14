Public Safety Briefs: Auburn Avenue shooting; aggravated assault suspects; serial burglar arrested

The Atlanta Police Department has released surveillance images of persons of interest still being sought in the July 5 shooting deaths of two people on Auburn Avenue. The two victims and multiple others who were wounded were attending a July 4 street party. At some point, a vehicle struck a pedestrian, leading to an altercation between a number of people, which escalated to multiple shots being fired by multiple people. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

APD detectives are seeking assistance identifying a male and female suspect wanted for aggravated assault. On Aug. 7 just after 4:30 a.m. at 350 Peeples St. SW. The victim was robbed and then shot in the stomach after buying items at a convenience store for the suspects she was traveling with. Call Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

APD has arrested Marcus James Smith, who was wanted for committing more than 30 property crimes in Atlanta, mainly in Zone 6 and part of DeKalb. Officers C. Boydston, the Zone 6 Crime Suppression Unit, and Criminal Investigations Unit are credited with executing the arrest. Smith will be charged in both Fulton and DeKalb County. Police also arrested Jarvis Smith, an accomplice of Marcus James Smith.