Public Safety Briefs: Auburn Avenue homicide; protests continue; GBI investigating car theft incident

Atlanta Police are looking for a suspect in the shooting death of a man found inside a crashed car on Auburn Avenue. According to reports, officers were called to the 200 block of Auburn Avenue on Saturday morning, Aug. 29, at 6:30 a.m. where they found the victim inside a car that had crashed into a building. The man was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. Whether the victim was shot from inside or outside the car is still be investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

Georgia National Guard troops was stationed outside the Governor’s Mansion in Buckhead and at the State Capitol over the weekend as protests continued in the wake of the police shootings of Jacob Black in Kenosha, Wisconsin and Trayford Pellerin in Lafayette, Louisiana. Protest marches were held in various locations including Centennial Olympic Park, University Avenue, Avondale Estates, and Stone Mountain.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an attempted vehicle theft led to an officer-involved shooting in Midtown, according to Fox 5. According to the report, officers were called to 575 Pharr Road in Buckhead around 3 p.m. on Aug. 28 to investigate an attempted vehicle theft. Officers found the suspected vehicle in a parking lot at 13th Street and Crescent Avenue, but the suspect drove towards several officers who were on foot. An officer opened fire on the vehicle, but the suspect struck and injured an officer. The car was latter found abandoned near Williams and 10th Street.