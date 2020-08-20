Postponed Peachtree Road Race to be virtual event on Thanksgiving Day

The AJC Peachtree Road Race, already delayed by the pandemic from Independence Day to Thanksgiving, will now be held as a virtual-only event with people running on their own.

Rich Kenah, Executive Director of Atlanta Track Club and Race Director of the AJC Peachtree Road Race. “As coronavirus has spiked in recent weeks here in Georgia, we recognize that this decision is the best and only responsible way forward,” said Rich Kenah, the race director and executive director of the Atlanta Track Club, in a press release.

“The curve is no longer flattened and we have significant community spread of the virus here in the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia,” said Dr. Jonathan Kim, the race’s co-medical director. “It is true that outdoor environments are safer than indoor. That doesn’t mean there is zero risk. You can’t reliably maintain social distancing when you are running a race even if you limit the number of participants well below our usual 60,000.”

Now in its 51st running, the annual 10K race usually begins at Buckhead’s Lenox Square mall with a route including Midtown, Piedmont Park and Centennial Olympic Park. It draws tens of thousands of participants.

This year, the race will be run anytime on Thanksgiving Day by participants who log in remotely with results. Runners who already registered will be automatically placed in the virtual version. For others, registration will be available on a first come, first served basis starting Aug. 31.

The Peachtree Junior race for children 14 and under also will be held virtually on Thanksgiving Day.

For more about the race and other programs, see the Atlanta Track Club website here.