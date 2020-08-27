Out on Film announces lineup, special guests for 33rd annual festival

Out on Film presented by WarnerMedia has announced the lineup of films and events for the 33rd edition of the Atlanta-based LGBTQIA+ film festival, which will be held virtually due to the pandemic from Sept. 24 to Oct. 4.

Highlights will include the Opening Night screening of Cindy Abel’s celebrated documentary Surviving the Silence, the Closing Night screening of Monica Zanetti’s crowd-pleasing prom comedy Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt), special anniversary screenings, the presentation of Out on Film’s Icon Award to Margaret Cho, and a “Conversation of Film” with Scream and Dawson’s Creek scribe Kevin Williamson.

The festival will showcase 39 features (24 narrative films, 15 documentaries), 15 shorts programs with 82 films and a web series representing 20 countries.

“2020 has been a challenging journey thus far for all of us, so along with the films that we have found from world cinema titles to award-winners, and films that have been popular at other film festivals, the theme of the journey struck us for our special events with Margaret Cho and Kevin Williamson,” Out on Film Festival Director Jim Farmer said.”

Known for its special events, Out on Film will again deliver on that front with a 20-year anniversary screening of Cho’s classic comedy concert film I’m The One That I Want, followed by a virtual interview with Cho, touching on aspects of her career, activism, and relationship with the LBTQIA+ community. Three will also be a 20-year anniversary look at acclaimed writer/director Del Shores’ beloved comedy Sordid Lives, including a post-screening Q&A with Shores and TBA cast members. Chad Darnell (Birthday Cake and the upcoming The Undertaker’s Wife) directs an all-star cast reading of Atlanta playwright Topher Payne’s award-winning Perfect Arrangement, benefiting Rainbow House Coalition.

For information on purchasing passes, tickets, and a schedule of all the films, visit outonfilm.org.