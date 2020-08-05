News Briefs: Kemp signs liquor delivery bill; reckless drivers and stolen guns; plasma donations

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill on Aug. 3 that will eventually allow home delivery of beer, wine, and liquor in the state. The bill, which was in the works before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, will allow beer, wine, and liquor to be delivered directly to homes from restaurants, bars, supermarkets, convenience stores, some package and retail stores. Breweries and distilleries were not included in the bill. It will likely be months before deliveries can begin since the state’s department of revenue must create regulations for the new service.

The Atlanta Police Department with the assistance of the Georgia State Patrol removed multiple firearms and reckless drivers from the streets of Atlanta in July. On July 18, officers responded to the Castleberry Hill area regarding a large group of people and a large number of vehicles there. Fireworks were being discharged and some of the vehicles were observed laying drag. Officers also observed a number of ATVs and dirt bikes driving on city streets in the area. As APD and GSP moved in, the crowd began to disperse. Officers conducted multiple traffic stops, ultimately, stopping one car, one dirt bike and seven ATVs. The driver of the car was issued a citation by APD officers and troopers with the GSP handled the dirt bike and ATVs. That same evening APD and GSP tracked and recovered a Mercedes stolen on Peachtree Street. The thieves got away but left behind three handguns (two of which were stolen) and a small amount of marijuana. Shortly after that, APD arrested two suspicious males on Boulevard and recovered a stolen handgun. Kareem Durham, 26, and and Damien Moore, 31, were charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property and transported to the Fulton County Jail.

The need is growing for donations of convalescent plasma, an experimental treatment for COVID-19, as hospitalizations for patients with the disease continue to increase throughout Georgia. Piedmont Healthcare is participating in a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded access program that involves the donation of plasma, the liquid portion of the blood, from COVID-19 survivors to those currently suffering from the disease. According to the FDA, the plasma of people who have recovered from COVID-19 contains antibodies, the proteins that fight infections, that helped to fight off the virus when they were sick. Those antibodies may, in turn, help others to recover from the disease. To learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.