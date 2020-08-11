News Briefs: Bottoms not VP pick; Airbnb party house crackdown; GSU stadium gets new name

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has congratulated Kamala Harris via Twitter after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden chose the senator to be his running mate on Tuesday afternoon. “Congratulations to @kamalaharris and @JoeBiden on a fantastic and historic ticket. Now, let’s go win!” After Biden announce he would pick an African-American woman as his vice-president, Bottoms went through the vetting process for the job.

Airbnb has announced it has removed 50 listings – mostly located in southwest Atlanta, Downtown, and Buckhead – for violating the short-term rental company’s policies about large parties. There have been complaints about unruly parties and two teenagers were shot and killed at an Airbnb property in July. According to the AJC, the company said large gatherings that violate public health mandates are not allowed, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Airbnb banned house parties in 2019 after a hotline set up by the company led to many complaints by neighbors.

Center Parc Credit Union, a division of Atlanta Postal Credit Union, has announced a partnership and a stadium naming-rights sponsorship with Georgia State University. The 15-year, $21 million deal means the stadium – originally the 1996 Olympic Stadium and then Turner Field – will now be known as Center Parc Stadium.