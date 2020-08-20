News Briefs: Apartment fire; Citizen Review Board; Dogwood Festival rescheduled

Nearly 200 residents have been displaced after a massive fire at the Avana on Main apartment complex near the Lindbergh MARTA Station on Aug. 19. The Atlanta Fire Department is still trying to determine the cause of the incident. The Red Cross has been on scene helping residents with food and lodging, while the complex management is also offering assistance.

The Atlanta City Council adopted legislation Monday to add the Atlanta Citizen Review Board as a charter-mandated board. The board was created in 2007 to provide citizen oversight of misconduct accusations against sworn members of the city’s police and corrections departments.

The Atlanta Dogwood Festival, which had been rescheduled from the spring to this month due to COVID-19, has been cancelled. The 85th annual event will return to Piedmont Park April 9-11, 2021.