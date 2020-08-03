New Developments: The pandemic hasn’t slowed condo, townhome, and apartment projects

Developers have continued with new condo, townhome, and apartment projects this summer despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

With historically low interest rates and a dip in home prices and rents, if you’re looking for a new place to call home, there’s never been a better time to search. Property developers are also looking beyond the pandemic with an array of projects announced or already underway.

Selig Development and Rockefeller Group have announced a joint venture partnership on 40 West 12th (40west12th.com), a 64-unit luxury condominium tower rising as part of 1105 West Peachtree, the $530 million multi-tower mixed-use development under construction in Midtown. The entire project, which will also feature a 675,000-square-foot office component, a 170-room Marriott hotel called The Epicurean Atlanta, 25,000-square-feet of street-level retail, sits on a 3.5-acre city block. The project will open in 2021.

Priced from $800,000 to $2.2 million, residences at 40 West 12th feature a variety of high-design elements centered around a “hospitality-infused lifestyle,” with a 24-hour concierge service, an all-season resort style pool, Epicurean Atlanta’s outdoor pool and bar, the hotel’s food and beverage menu, and more. Engel & Völkers Atlanta is overseeing sales for the project.

“40 West 12th represents a differentiated product offering in Midtown, which is gaining an elegant condo stack that bridges the gap between uneven residential sectors in the market,” said Christa Huffstickler, founder and CEO of Engel & Völkers Atlanta.

StreetLights Residential (streetlightsres.com) has broken ground on The Hadley at 5th and Juniper in Midtown The apartment project consists of 300 residences, just a few blocks from Tech Square and the Georgia Institute of Technology.

The building will feature classic architectural elements with contemporary arches, floor-to-ceiling glass, and modern wood paneling paired with metals and natural materials to create a “boutique” design.

The building will offer studio or a one-, two-, or three-bedroom floor plan, ranging in size from 511 to 1,713 square feet. Interior finishes include built-in speakers with Sonos capabilities, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, front load washers and dryers and built-in desks and mudrooms. Residents will have access to a coffee bar, a private resident bar and lounge, private dining and co-working spaces, pet spa & dog park, and a pool deck and entertaining space with sweeping city views. Active residents can enjoy the fitness center and flex studio with spin bikes.

Mill Creek Residential Trust’s mixed-use Modera Reynoldstown (moderareynoldstown.com) has begun pre-leasing for first move-ins that will take place this month. The project features 320 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and approximately 18,400-square-feet of street-level retail.

Located at the corner of Memorial Drive and Pearl Street, which is a short walk from the Atlanta BeltLine and a development hotspot, the property also offers a fitness center, yoga studio, covered patio and movie wall, dog run, resort-inspired pool with cabanas, coworking areas and more. Apartment features range from quartz countertops and a wine bar to matte black bathroom fixtures and backlit mirrors.

Easton (pulte.com/Easton), Pulte Homes’ newest townhome community in West Midtown, is currently selling homesites. The three-story townhomes have flexible floor plans and can be configured for two to three bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half bathrooms. An open concept on the main level includes a large gathering room that opens onto a spacious deck for indoor/outdoor entertaining, plus rear-facing two-car garages.