Mayor Bottoms extends COVID-19 orders for another 60 days

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has reissued pandemic-related administrative and executive orders for another 60 days through Oct. 31.

Administrative Order 2020-38 directs all parking enforcement officers to refrain from taking any action to enforce parking regulations which would result in the towing or immobilization of vehicles in restricted areas of the city’s right of way.

Administrative Order 2020-39 directs the Department of Watershed Management (DWM) to refrain from taking any action which would result in the termination of water services to any DWM customer due to non-payment.

Administrative Order 2020-40 directs the Chief Financial Officer to refrain from taking any action to issue citations or to otherwise impose penalties against any individual or business entity subject to taxation in accordance with Chapter 30, Article III for delinquency on any unpaid tax following the April 1, 2020 deadline.

Among the orders, Executive Order 2020-131 was reissued instituting a 60-day moratorium on residential evictions through Oct. 31 for properties subsidized by governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. These entities include the Atlanta Housing Authority, Atlanta Beltline Inc., Fulton County/City of Atlanta Land Bank Authority, Invest Atlanta, Partners for Home and the City of Atlanta’s Department of Grants and Community Development.