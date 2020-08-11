Massive COVID-19 testing center opens at airport; Kemp says no mask mandate for schools

Fulton County opened a massive new testing COVID-19 testing site at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, capable of conducting more than 10,000 tests daily.

Located at the airport’s new park-and-ride lot at 1800 Sullivan Road, the site is expected to remain open for two weeks. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through Aug. 26. Appointments are recommended and can be made at this link.

Tests are self-administered with a nasal swab and results are returned in 48 hours or less.

During the Aug. 10 opening of the event, Gov. Brian Kemp made more headlines by announcing he wouldn’t set a mask mandate for public schools in Georgia. According to the AJC, Kemp said he would leave it to superintendents and local governments to make the decision on whether students and staff should wear masks.

Allowing school districts to decide on mask requirements is in stark contrast to Kemp’s refusal to set a statewide mandate on face coverings.

Kemp also ordered his attorney general to file a lawsuit against Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the Atlanta City Council over the city’s mask mandate. A Fulton County Superior Court judge ordered mediation on the issue.

As of Monday afternoon, the state has 219,025 confirmed cases and 2,229 deaths from COVID-19. An additional 2,240 were confirmed in the last 24 hours along with 32 reported deaths