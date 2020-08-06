Keep America Beautiful, Coca-Cola Foundation installs 25 new recycling bins at Piedmont Park

Keep America Beautiful and The Coca-Cola Foundation have installed 25 new recycling bins at Piedmont Park.

The receptacles were placed as part of the Coca-Cola Public Spaces Recycling Bin Grant Program, which aims to promote recycling in public spaces throughout Atlanta.

“As Atlanta’s crown jewel, it is vital for Piedmont Park to set a high standard in green efforts such as recycling. Therefore, we are proud and grateful to receive recycling bins from Keep America Beautiful and The Coca Cola Foundation,” said Mark Banta, President and CEO of the Piedmont Park Conservancy. “The new bins are an integral part of our continuous mission to maintain the Park’s pristine nature.”

For the past 13 years, The Coca-Cola Foundation has supported the Public Spaces Recycling Bin Grant Program, which has donated recycling bins to more than 1,000 communities in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Over the history of the program, more than 37,000 public space recycling bins have been awarded, providing opportunities for recycling on the go to more than two million people daily.