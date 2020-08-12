Hikes for Health Challenge encourages public to use 10 greenspace trails

Ten organizations have joined forces with national recreation retailer REI for the Hikes for Health Challenge encouraging the public to hike, walk, or jog 10 trails in 10 greenspaces over the next 10 months.

Organizations participating in the challenge include Blue Heron Nature Preserve, Chastain Park Conservancy, Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy, Chattahoochee Nature Center, Dunwoody Nature Center, Friends of Lost Corner, Livable Buckhead, Parks Cobb County, Peachtree Creek Greenway, and Sandy Springs Conservancy.

Now more than ever, these allied organizations see their beloved trails as part of a prescription for better physical and mental health and a stronger life. Hiking outdoors has been proven in studies to promote heart health, weight reduction, and cholesterol control for adults. Physical activity in nature boosts muscular and brain development, creativity, and mental well-being in children.

Participants are encouraged to use #HikesForHealthREI in social media postings after walking, jogging, or hiking a trail from each greenspace organization. Register for the Hikes for Health Challenge in August to qualify for a $250 REI gift card using the link featured in social media postings for participating organizations and in REI newsletters.

The campaign culminates with the selection of a grand prize winner in spring 2021 with a $250 REI gift card plus prizes from the greenspace organizations. For more details and registration, go to websites for participating organizations and hikesforhealthchallenge.splashthat.com.