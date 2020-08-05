Georgia surpasses 200,000 coronavirus cases as deaths near 4,000

Wednesday’s statistics show 201,713 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while the death toll stands at 3,984. There have been 19,788 hospitalizations with 3,616 of those admitted to ICU.

There were 3,817 more new cases reported over the last 24 hours, along with 65 more deaths.

Fulton and DeKalb counties have had combined total of 31,994 confirmed cases and 638 deaths.

See the full report at this link.