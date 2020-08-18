Former United Methodist Church headquarters in Downtown to become apartments

The former United Methodist Church headquarters, wedged between the Atlanta Civic Center redevelopment site, Georgia Power headquarters, and the proposed Downtown Connector-capping Stitch project, has been purchased by Braden Fellman Group.

BFG bought the building located at 159 Ralph McGill Boulevard at Piedmont Avenue from American Capital Properties for $3 million on Aug 13. Construction is set to begin right away, with delivery expected in late 2021 or early 2022. The transaction includes the distinctive geometrical chapel and adjacent 6-story office building.

“We plan to create a mix of studios and one-bedrooms ranging from 400-650 square feet, targeting the booming market of young professionals who want to live Intown, with a more affordable rent and who love the character of repurposed buildings,” said Andrew Braden, Principal at Braden Fellman Group, in a press release.

The former Methodist church headquarters consists of 36,000 square feet of office space and 66 parking spots in an underground parking deck. It was completed in 1966, designed by architecture firm Finch, Alexander, Barnes, Rothschild and Paschal and constructed by MION Construction Company. It was built for the Methodist Church headquarters with office space rented to other tenants, until the Methodists vacated the building for a new headquarters in 2000.

“Braden Fellman’s vision for the property is spot-on,” said Central Atlanta Progress President AJ Robinson. “They have the experience and know-how to bring this unique asset back to a useful life. Our hats go off to them for recognizing the potential value of one of downtown’s iconic buildings and taking it off our Top Ten redevelopment opportunity list.”