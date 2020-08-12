Ex-officer who shot Rayshard Brooks won’t have bond revoked

Garrett Rolfe, the former Atlanta Police officer charged with the murder of DUI suspect Rayshard Brooks, will not have his bond revoked after taking a trip to Florida.

However, Fulton Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick modified Rolfe’s $500,000 bond order to clarify that he could not leave his home and must wear an ankle monitor and abide by a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew except for medical, legal, or work reasons.

The judge also concluded her ruling with a stern warning: “Defendant faces charges related to the killing of another human being, and whether he believes these charges are warranted, he was given the privilege of limited freedom while these charges pend. Should he and his attorneys have any question as to the meaning of the conditions of his bond, they should seek clarification from the Court before acting rather than hoping for continued release after acting. These are strict conditions that shall be adhered to strictly.”

The original bond order did not expressly say that Rolfe couldn’t travel out of state, although it was implied by the curfew and ankle monitor. Barwick’s amended order now requires Rolfe to remain at his Georgia home, surrender his passport, have no contact with the victim’s family or members of the Atlanta Police Department (except emergencies) and wear an ankle monitor. And just so it was explicitly clear: “Defendant may not leave the State of Georgia.”

Rolfe’s attorney notified the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office on Aug. 3 that his client would be traveling to visit family in Florida. District Attorney Paul Howard then asked the court to revoke Rolfe’s bail.

In related news, Atlanta-based Equity Prime Mortgage has filed a defamation suit against Rolfe’s mother, Melissa Rolfe, and far right U.S. Congressional candidate Majorie Taylor Greene. Melissa Rolfe alleges she was fired from Equity after her son was charged with murder, but Equity said an investigation into Rolfe making sexist and racist remarks at the workplace was underway before the death of Rayshard Brooks.

Greene, the 14th District Congressional candidate who has peddled QAnon conspiracy theories and posted anti-Semitic and racist comments on her social media, spread the story that Rolfe was fired because of her son’s involvement in the Brooks’ case.