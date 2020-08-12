Election Results: Challengers set to take Fulton DA and sheriff offices

Patrick “Pat” Labat and Fani Willis

Challengers were set to take the district attorney and sheriff’s offices in unofficial results from the Fulton County Aug. 11 runoff election.

With about 91% of precincts reporting on the morning of Aug. 12, challenger Fani Willis had a landslide lead, 73.4% to 26.6%, over incumbent Paul Howard for the DA’s office. Willis, an Emory Law School graduate, used to work for Howard in the DA’s office.

In the Sheriff’s Office race, challenger Patrick “Pat” Labat was well ahead of incumbent Theodore “Ted” Jackson, 58.9% to 41.4%. Jackson has been sheriff since 2008, while Labat was the former chief of the Atlanta Corrections Department.

In the race for an open Fulton County Superior Court seat, Melynee Leftridge Harris had a commanding lead over Tamika Hrobowski-Houston, 60.9% to 39.1%. The winner will fill the seat by the retiring Judge Constance Russell.

In DeKalb County, the headline was 30-year incumbent Michelle Hensen losing to newcomer Zulma Lopez for State House District 86.

For the full Fulton County results, visit this link. For DeKalb County, visit this link.

Collin Kelley contributed to this report

