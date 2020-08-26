Bake sale benefitting pandemic relief fund for Black-owned restaurants is Aug. 29

Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice (SRRJ) will host a second bake sale on Aug. 29 featuring baked goods from local restaurants with the proceeds benefitting a pandemic emergency relief fund for Black-owned restaurants in the South.

Money raised during Saturday’s sale will go to the LEE Initiative, a nonprofit created by Chef Edward Lee of Kentucky that raises money for restaurant workers, farmers and others in need in the culinary community. SRRJ’s first bake sale in June raised nearly $100,000.

Participating restaurants include (for the full list of offerings, please click here):