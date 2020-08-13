Atlanta Public Schools launches back to school website

Atlanta Public Schools has launched a website dedicated to its unusual pandemic-era reopening.

APS is scheduled to reopen Aug. 24 for the 2020-2021 school year with nine weeks of virtual-only education. APS is branding the reopening as “Day One.”

The website is at atlantapublicschools.us/backtoschool. It serves as a portal for information on various aspects of the school year, including academics, nutrition, technology and more. It also includes alerts about the reopening plan and the APS calendar.

APS is scheduled to hold a series of virtual discussions on various reopening topics on Aug. 13, 17 and 20.