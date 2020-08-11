Atlanta Public Schools hosting virtual town halls for parents

Atlanta Public Schools (APS) will host a series of virtual town halls/fireside chats, to provide the community with information on five important topics as the District prepares to begin the 2020-2021 school year with an all-virtual model for the first nine weeks.

All of the events will be available on the APS Facebook Live page at https://facebook.com/AtlantaPublicSchools. The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, August 13, 5 PM | High Schools Fireside Chat ZOOM Link: https://zoom.us/j/94782473476 Call-in: US: +16465588656, 94782473476#

Spanish will be available in the Zoom Room.

Thursday, August 13, 6 PM | Early Learning Fireside Chat/Kindergarten Experience ZOOM Link: https://zoom.us/j/94401022281 Call-in: US: +13017158592, 94401022281#

Spanish will be available in the Zoom Room.

Monday, August 17, 6 PM | Back-to-School Bash Town Hall
APS Facebook Live, available in Spanish as well.

Thursday, August 20, 5 PM | ESOL Fireside Chat                                  ZOOM Link: https://zoom.us/j/92365069359

Call-in: US: +13017158592, 92365069359#

 

Thursday, August 20, 6 PM | Technology Fireside Chat

ZOOM Link: https://zoom.us/j/98139258509

Call-in: US: +13126266799, 98139258509#

 

