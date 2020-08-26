Atlanta Police precinct damaged, arrests made during protest

Protesters vandalized the Atlanta Police Department’s Zone 5 precinct, attempted to loot Downtown businesses, and scuffled with officers on Tuesday night resulting in multiple arrests.

The demonstration took place to protest the shooting of Jacob Black by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Black, who was shot in the back seven times, survived but is paralyzed from the waist down, according to media reports.

According to CBS 46, the protest began at 8 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Woodruff Park before moving into the streets of Downtown. A brick was thrown the precinct window at Ted Turner Drive and International Boulevard, buildings were graffitied, illegal barricades set up in the street, and looters in the crowd also broke windows at local businesses.

Police eventually used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Eight arrests were made and a police officer was injured after being sprayed with mace.

APD released a statement to the media concerning the protest: “This was not a peaceful protest as fireworks were discharged, frozen water bottles and rocks were thrown at police officers; however we were able to quickly gain control of the crowds.”