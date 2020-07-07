VIDEO: APD releases surveillance clip in shooting of 8-year-old; reward now $20k

The Atlanta Police Department has released a short surveillance camera clip of a person of interest in the shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner on July 4.

During a July 7 press conference, Lt. Pete Malecki with APD’s homicide unit showed the surveillance clip taken from the All-American Package Store located at the corner of University Avenue and Pryor Road.

Malecki said they were looking for at least four suspects in the shooting, including the man shown in the video carrying an AR-15 rifle. The officer said at least eight shots were fired into the Turner family’s Jeep Cherokee when they attempted to go around an illegal barrier set up by a group of armed men. One of the bullets struck Secoriea, who was a passenger in the backseat.

The reward for information has been increased to $20,000. Anyone with information should call (404) 577-8477.

The incident occurred just across the street from the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot by a police officer now charged with his murder. The Wendy’s was gutted by fire during protests on June 13, but had become a makeshift memorial to Brooks.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms had the memorial and protesters removed from the Wendy’s site on July 6.