VIDEO: APD officer borrows bicycle to help chase down murder suspect

An arrest has been made in the June 28 shooting death of Andrew Scott Callahan, 37, at the Old Fourth Ward Skatepark on the Atlanta BeltLine.

Homicide detectives were able to identify the suspect in the shooting as Nicholas Fonseca, 21, of Atlanta.

On Wednesday, June 30, detectives were canvassing the area where the shooting occurred near 830 Willoughby Way NE. They spotted Fonseca, who immediately fled the area on a bicycle, riding onto the BeltLine path to escape.

Officers from APD’s Zone 6 and Path Force Unit responded and pursued Fonseca on foot. During the pursuit, one of the officers was able to borrow a bicycle from a passing cyclist in an attempt to catch up to the suspect. Watch the pursuit in the video above.

The officer was able to maintain sight of the suspect and provide updates on their location to nearby officers. Officers were able to catch up to and apprehend the Fonseca in front or Ponce City Market without incident. He is currently in the Fulton County Jail charged with felony murder.