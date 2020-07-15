Update: Suspect charged in shooting of 8-year-old turns himself in to APD

One of the persons of interest in the shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner has now been charged with murder and turned himself into police.

According to the AJC, Julian Conley, 19, admits he was at the scene of the shooting, but maintains his innocence in the July 4 incident for which he is also charged with aggravated assault.

Conley arrived at the Atlanta Police Department headquarters at 4:30 p.m. on July 15 with his attorney, Jackie Patterson, and was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Just yesterday, Patterson said his client would not be speaking with police. That changed with APD formally filing charges.

“When you have a warrant out, you have to turn yourself in,” Patterson said. “So that’s what we are going to do.”

A second person of interest is also being sought by police in the incident, which occurred at University Avenue and Pryor Road across from the now-demolished Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot by a police officer.

A group of armed men had erected an illegal barricade in the roadway, and when Turner’s parents tried to avoid it, at least four gunmen opened fire on their Jeep Cherokee striking the child in the back seat.

A private funeral service for Secoriea was held today.