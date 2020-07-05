UPDATE: 12 people shot, two dead during July 4th street party on Auburn Avenue

Fourteen people were shot, two of which died, during a 4th of July street party on Auburn Avenue, according to a report from the Atlanta Police Department.

Around 1 a.m. on July 5, APD officers responded to 210 Auburn Avenue regarding multiple people being shot in that area, according to the report. The preliminary investigation indicates a large group of people were at that intersection engaged in a party and watching fireworks.

At some point, a vehicle struck a pedestrian, leading to an altercation between a number of people. The altercation escalated to multiple shots being fired by multiple people. At this time, it appears a total of 14 people were struck by gunfire.

All victims were taken to area hospitals by private vehicles, with 12 of the victims in stable condition and two 2 originally listed in critical condition, but have since died.

Investigators are working to identify all involved parties and determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Social media posts show hundreds of people gathered for the street party, the chaos that ensued following the shootings, and cars riddle with bullet holes. Please note the clips below contain graphic language.

This was before the shooting on Edgewood / auburn! ATLANTA ALWAYS TURNT pic.twitter.com/Xgndc5Dqa1 — SoTa (@sota_jahra) July 5, 2020