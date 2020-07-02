Two more arrests made in Wendy’s arson

Two additional arrests have been made in the arson case of the Wendy’s on University Avenue where Rayshard Brooks was gunned down by a police officer.

John Wade, 33, and Chisom Kingston, 23, were both arrested on July 2 for the June 13 fire and are being held in the Fulton County Jail.

The AJC reports that Wade was one of the organizers of protests in the city in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer and organized the protest outside the Wendy’s on June 13. The Wendy’s at 125 University Avenue was gutted by the fire.

A third suspect, Natalie White, was arrested on June 23 and has since been released on bond.