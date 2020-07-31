Seven qualify to fill John Lewis’ unexpired term in Congress

Five Democrats, an independent and a Libertarian have thrown their hats into the ring to fill the unexpired term of the late 5th District U.S. Congressman John Lewis.

Friday was the deadline to qualify for the Sept. 29 special election, which will select one of the seven to take Lewis’ seat until the end of the year. State Sen. Nikema Williams will run in November to succeed Lewis for a full two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives, facing Republican challenger Angela Stanton-King.

The seven contenders include Robert Franklin, a Democrat and former president of Morehouse College; Kwanza Hall, a Democrat and former Atlanta City Council member; Barrington Martin II, an educator and former challenger to Lewis in the June primary; Steven Muhammad, an independent and minister from East Point; Chase Oliver, a Libertarian and customer service specialist; State Rep. “Able” Mable Thomas, a Democrat who has served nearly 22 years in office; and Keisha Waites, a Democrat and former state legislator.

If none of the candidates get a majority, a runoff will be held Dec. 1.